Around The NFL podcast: Justin Herbert gets paid; Going deep with Rapsheet

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler get caught up on news from around the league including Justin Herbert's new contract with the Chargers (09:49), Brock Purdy being ready for camp (20:10) and more. After the break, Ian Rapoport joins the show to talk about breaking the Saquon Barkley news (31:36), to tell you if he thinks this is a make-or-break season for Bill Belichick (48:42) and if any other coaches should be worried about their job if they have a slow start to the season (53:20).
Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 07:33 PM
Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushed on contract extension: 'It gets done when it gets done'
Joe Burrow appears to be the next quarterback in line for a big contract. The Bengals signal-caller isn't rushing a deal or comparing his situation to others that have signed, though, telling reporters Wednesday that "it gets done when it gets done."
