Around The NFL Podcast: J.J. Watt to Cardinals & 101 Top Free Agents

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including J.J. Watt's big move (12:47), other quarterback shuffle talk (22:01) and the 17-week season is here to stay (29:05). It was a challenge to get through something Chris Wesseling was so involved in, but the heroes forged on going through Gregg's list of the Top 101 Free Agents (41:18).