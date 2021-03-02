Around The NFL Podcast: J.J. Watt to Cardinals & 101 Top Free Agents

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including J.J. Watt's big move (12:47), other quarterback shuffle talk (22:01) and the 17-week season is here to stay (29:05). It was a challenge to get through something Chris Wesseling was so involved in, but the heroes forged on going through Gregg's list of the Top 101 Free Agents (41:18).
Bears add former Texas HC Tom Herman to coaching staff
Former University of Texas and University of Houston head coach Tom Herman has joined the Bears as an offensive analyst and special projects assistant, the team announced on Monday.
NFL community reacts to J.J. Watt signing with Arizona Cardinals
J.J. Watt is headed west. The three-time NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year announced Monday that he's joining the Arizona Cardinals. The move prompted a slew of reaction on social media from his future teammates and around the league.
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year contract with Arizona Cardinals
After weeks of speculation following his departure from the Houston Texans, veteran defensive end J.J. Watt revealed Monday that he will sign with the Arizona Cardinals. The team confirmed the move shortly thereafter.
Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to aid 80 small businesses in hometown
After a decade and a half of residing in Wisconsin and becoming an all-world quarterback, Aaron Rodgers hasn't forgotten where he came from. The Packers star has donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: O-line will include 'blending' veterans with new talent in 2021
After two injuries at tackle forced the Chiefs to roll out an offensive line smattered with backup blockers, Kansas City's high-powered offense found itself stuck in the deepest of ruts in Super Bowl LV, watching Patrick Mahomes repeatedly run for his life against Tampa Bay's highly effective base rushes. K.C. GM Brett Veach hinted at his plans to remedy the team's O-line ills.
Washington expected to part ways with QB Alex Smith
The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with quarterback Alex Smith in the coming days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Monday.
Tua Tagovailoa sees greatness in former teammate Mac Jones: 'He's a more mobile Tom Brady'
Mac Jones' former teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, believes a handful of NFL teams are about to make a mistake akin to the one every team but one made in the 2000 draft: Passing on the greatest quarterback of all time.
Justin Herbert encouraged by Chargers coach Brandon Staley's QB experience
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's intelligence was perhaps his greatest asset coming out of Oregon. With Brandon Staley now joining him in L.A., he'll again need to rely on his study habits to pick up another new offense.
This Week in NFL History: March 1 to March 7; Peyton Manning retires
Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Bucs QBs coach: Tom Brady wanted to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen believes one reason Tom Brady left New England was to match something only his longtime rival Peyton Manning had accomplished: be the starting QB for two Super Bowl-winning franchises.