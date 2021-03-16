Around the NFL

Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 07:36 PM

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. Big news dump: The Patriots grab some other big Free Agents (4:18), Odell Beckham sends some eerie tweets (19:20) and Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new team (20:21). The Jets get involved in the FA action with some new moves (22:43), the Bears get a new quarterback (35:05) and a new QB IN HOUSTON! (51:02). We round out the show with 8 o'clock delight (56:32) and Dan refuses to sign off. 

