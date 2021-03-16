Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 2: Boston TE Party, Bears and Texans New QBs

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news from the second day of Free Agency Week. Big news dump: The Patriots grab some other big Free Agents (4:18), Odell Beckham sends some eerie tweets (19:20) and Ryan Fitzpatrick has a new team (20:21). The Jets get involved in the FA action with some new moves (22:43), the Bears get a new quarterback (35:05) and a new QB IN HOUSTON! (51:02). We round out the show with 8 o'clock delight (56:32) and Dan refuses to sign off.
Bills, WR Emmanuel Sanders agree to terms on one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wideout Emmanuel Sanders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Eagles give TE Zach Ertz permission to seek trade
The Eagles have given tight end Zach Ertz's representation permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Dolphins agree to terms on one-year deal with QB Jacoby Brissett
The Dolphins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Patriots and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per an informed source.
Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal
The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal
Chicago's answer at quarterback is coming in the form of a veteran.
Andy Dalton is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Bears that has a maximum value of $13 million with incentives, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson, to sign CB Janoris Jenkins
The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick Adoree' Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees
All of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period are up for discussion and there's plenty to talk about after a big first day.
Tramon Williams announces retirement after 14-year NFL career
On the same day as his 38th birthday, veteran CB Tramon Williams announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.
Browns signing edge Takk McKinley to one-year deal worth up to $4 million
Cleveland is signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley, a former first-round pick, to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.