Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon -- brings you all of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period. So many moves! Patriots re-sign Cam Newton and make some other big ticket acquisitions (2:15). The Bucs are running it back (17:01), Aaron Jones is staying put (19:16) and Joe Thuney is heading to the Chiefs (24:02). We break down a lot of JUICE talk (29:01) and Jeff Duncan joins the show to discuss Drew Brees announcing his retirement (32:16). Stick around for some 8 o'clock delight and warm melted chocolate convo (55:49).
Jaguars expected to sign former Lions WR Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Lions wideout Marvin Jones to a short-term deal worth $7 million per season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Texans, QB Tyrod Taylor agree to terms on one-year deal
The Texans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
Bears expected to sign QB Andy Dalton to 1-year, $10M deal
Chicago has a new quarterback. The Bears are expected to sign Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports.
Titans release former first-round CB Adoree' Jackson
The Titans are clearing a chunk of cap by releasing two notable players. Tennessee has released former first-round pick Adoree' Jackson and starting OT Dennis Kelly, moves that will save the team nearly $17 million in cap space.
Tramon Williams announces retirement after 14-year NFL career
On the same day as his 38th birthday, veteran CB Tramon Williams announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.
Browns signing edge Takk McKinley to one-year deal worth up to $4 million
Cleveland is signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley, a former first-round pick, to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Giants DL Leonard Williams agrees to three-year, $63M deal
The New York Giants have secured the services of DL Leonard Williams for the next few seasons. Both sides agreed to a three-year contract on Tuesday.
Las Vegas Raiders cutting C Rodney Hudson after six seasons
The Las Vegas Raiders have another hole to fill along the offensive line. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Raiders are releasing center Rodney Hudson, per a source informed of the situation.
Saints among teams expressing interest in CB Richard Sherman
The New Orleans Saints are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
Saints coach Sean Payton expects QB competition between Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill
Saints coach Sean Payton is steadfast in his stance on the future at quarterback. It's going to be a competition between the recently re-signed Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, no matter who else might end up coming into the fold.