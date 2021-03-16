Around The NFL Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy Day 1: Big Patriot Signings, Bucs Run it Back, and Drew Brees

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon -- brings you all of the latest moves in the NFL on the first day of the legal tampering period. So many moves! Patriots re-sign Cam Newton and make some other big ticket acquisitions (2:15). The Bucs are running it back (17:01), Aaron Jones is staying put (19:16) and Joe Thuney is heading to the Chiefs (24:02). We break down a lot of JUICE talk (29:01) and Jeff Duncan joins the show to discuss Drew Brees announcing his retirement (32:16). Stick around for some 8 o'clock delight and warm melted chocolate convo (55:49).