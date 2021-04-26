Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago (9:00). There are whispers of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ being traded (12:30), the Chiefs add ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to their offensive line (17:53), and ﻿Sean Lee﻿ retires from football (34:00). Then, Lance Zierlein joins the show to NOT talk quarterbacks in the upcoming draft (36:17). To close the show, a Jets legend wishes Dan a "Happy Birthday" (58:59).