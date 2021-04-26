Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago (9:00). There are whispers of Julio Jones being traded (12:30), the Chiefs add Orlando Brown to their offensive line (17:53), and Sean Lee retires from football (34:00). Then, Lance Zierlein joins the show to NOT talk quarterbacks in the upcoming draft (36:17). To close the show, a Jets legend wishes Dan a "Happy Birthday" (58:59).
Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes
Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
Baker Mayfield focused on winning over contract extension: 'Everything will happen how it should'
After the Browns recently picked up his fifth-year option, Baker Mayfield isn't concerned about a possible extension. The fourth-year QB believes that will come if he continues to win games for Cleveland.
John Lynch will 'always defer' to Kyle Shanahan on QBs; 49ers vow to make 'great decision' at No. 3
49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan tried to clarify their position ahead of Round 1 and cool down heated discussion and argument amongst fans regarding the No. 3 pick.
Roundup: Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option on DT Vita Vea
The Buccaneers have made another transaction involving one of last season's starters. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
Former Steelers OL Marcus Gilbert announces retirement from NFL
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert is officially calling in an end to his NFL career.
Kevin Colbert: Steelers prefer draft prospects who didn't opt out of 2020 season
Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert spoke with reporters Monday, just three days before the opening round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he reiterated a stance he and Pittsburgh's front office had taken nearly a year ago.
49ers reveal 75th anniversary logo to be worn during draft, in season
The 49ers are celebrating their diamond anniversary in style. The team is commemorating 75 years of existence with a logo and patch that will be featured on 2021 draft jerseys, in-season uniforms, and game balls and coins for home games.
New Chiefs LT Orlando Brown: 'I want to be here for a long time'
Heading into the final year of his contract, Orlando Brown is out to prove he's worth what K.C. gave up to acquire him from the Ravens and, eventually, worthy of a long-term contract with the Chiefs.
Longtime Cowboys LB Sean Lee retiring after 11-year career
Sean Lee is hanging up his Cowboy boots. The longtime Dallas linebacker confirmed in a letter he is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, all spent with the Cowboys.