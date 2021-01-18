Around the NFL Podcast, Divisional Round Recap: Here comes Brady vs. Rodgers

Published: Jan 18, 2021 at 01:20 AM

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recap the Divisional Round games starting with Tom Brady and the Bucs potentially sending Drew Brees into retirement with their win over the Saints (3:20). The Cleveland Browns' remarkable run came to an end against a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs (21:05) and the Buffalo Bills pull ahead over the Ravens (40:18). The Rams didn't seem to have a chance against a powerful Green Bay offense and Aaron Rodgers and the heroes talk about the chances of Jared Goff being on the Rams roster next season (59:47).

Tom Brady back in familiar postseason spot after Buccaneers beat Saints in Divisional Round

The Bucs' 30-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday was really a credit to Tampa Bay's defense for generating timely plays and turnovers. But the Bucs were in the Divisional Round to begin with because they had gone all in this year with Tom Brady, Judy Battista writes.
Drew Brees' dismal performance ends Saints' season, begins wait on QB's decision on future

In what was potentially ﻿Drew Brees﻿' final NFL game, Father Time arrived. Brees' Saints fell to the Buccaneers, 30-20, in the Divisional Round on Sunday in New Orleans, ending a season some envisioned would culminate with Brees and Co. in the Super Bowl three weeks short of that destination. 
Bucs LB Devin White: Bruce Arians said we're 'gonna find a way to win the game'

Tampa Bay's road to the Super Bowl ran through New Orleans, home of a team that beat them twice in 2020. Thanks to big defensive plays, namely from linebacker Devin White, a third loss wasn't happening for these Buccaneers.
Divisional Round: What we learned from Sunday's games

The reigning Super Bowl champions are headed back to the AFC Championship Game despite losing Patrick Mahomes, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in the NFC title contest for the first time since the 2002 season. 
