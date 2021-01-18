Around the NFL Podcast, Divisional Round Recap: Here comes Brady vs. Rodgers

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- recap the Divisional Round games starting with Tom Brady and the Bucs potentially sending Drew Brees into retirement with their win over the Saints (3:20). The Cleveland Browns' remarkable run came to an end against a Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs (21:05) and the Buffalo Bills pull ahead over the Ravens (40:18). The Rams didn't seem to have a chance against a powerful Green Bay offense and Aaron Rodgers and the heroes talk about the chances of Jared Goff being on the Rams roster next season (59:47).