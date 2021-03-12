Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, including Dak Prescott's big contract (11:20), the Chiefs rebuilding their offensive line (25:20) and the Saints making some more moves (34:50). The heroes spin through some more cuts in the league (46:11) and drop some knowledge in one of our favorite segments, "What YOU people don't realize" (49:52). And to cap it, Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official in the NFL, Sarah Thomas (1:16:20)
Falcons re-sign Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo's redemption story will see another season. The kicker, slated to be an exclusive rights free agent, has re-signed with the Falcons, the team announced Thursday.
LB Matt Milano agrees to re-sign with Bills on four-year pact worth $44M
Matt Milano and the Bills have agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth $44 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The standout linebacker will get $24 million guaranteed.
Panthers OL Taylor Moton signs franchise tender two days after being tagged
Two days after the Carolina Panthers franchise tagged him, OL Taylor Moton has already signed the one-year tender, per the NFL's transaction wire.
Texans, veteran RB Mark Ingram agree to 1-year deal worth up to $3M
Veteran running back Mark Ingram is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans worth up to $3 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson 'is our starting quarterback as of right now'
While the Texans have insisted they wouldn't trade Deshaun Watson, might cracks in that stance start to form? New Houston HC David Culley said on the Huddle & Flow podcast that Watson is the team's QB "right now," using a similar refrain to the Rams before they dealt Jared Goff.
Thomas Davis dons custom Panthers suit for retirement ceremony
It wouldn't have felt right for Thomas Davis to retire from the NFL without donning the black and blue one more time. Thursday gave the Carolina Panthers legend another chance to do so -- without the need for pads or a helmet.
Brian Flores on Dolphins' QB situation: 'I'm excited to work with Tua'
Tua Tagovailoa's second NFL season hasn't yet begun, but has already drawn speculation that his Dolphins might entertain taking another quarterback in the upcoming draft. Brian Flores took a moment Thursday to address such chatter.
Chiefs release starting tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz
The Chiefs are cleaning house on their offensive line. Kansas City released starting LT Eric Fisher, RT Mitchell Schwartz on Thursday.
Roundup: Cowboys OL Zack Martin, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins restructure deals to save team $18.975M
The Cowboys have restructured the contracts for offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins and guard Zack Martin, saving $18.975 million against the salary cap in the process.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer plans to be 'patient' in free agency
Carolina created some salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of Christian McCaffrey and Shaq Thompson. The room doesn't mean the Panthers plan to go on a spending spree early in free agency.