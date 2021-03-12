Around The NFL Podcast: Dak's Deal, What You People Don't Realize and Sarah Thomas

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, including Dak Prescott's big contract (11:20), the Chiefs rebuilding their offensive line (25:20) and the Saints making some more moves (34:50). The heroes spin through some more cuts in the league (46:11) and drop some knowledge in one of our favorite segments, "What YOU people don't realize" (49:52). And to cap it, Ricky Hollywood sits down with the first female official in the NFL, Sarah Thomas (1:16:20)