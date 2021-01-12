Around the NFL Podcast: Coaches Carousel, Texans Talk with Seth Payne and Mailbag!

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler bring you all of the latest news in the NFL starting with ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ talking some smack on TikTok (3:39), Keith Hanzus leaving a message for Marc (5:01) and the coaching carousel spin begins with the firing of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (6:52). Seth Payne stops by to talk ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and the Texans (25:05), and the heroes reach into the mailbag (42:00).