Around The NFL Podcast: Celebrating the great Chris Wesseling 

This is a show about Chris Wesseling. Following Wess' tragic passing on Friday, the heroes dedicate this episode to remembering and telling stories about their late friend, who became a member of the family. Throughout the podcast, Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal describe each of their unique relationships with Wess and how those relationships grew from the moment he moved to L.A. to their final moments together. Wess left a lasting impact on many lives, including producer Erica Tamposi (46:01) and Colleen Wolfe, who went off script during an NFL Network broadcast to pay tribute (49:48). Wess leaves behind a loving wife, Lakisha, and young son, Lincoln. To support the family, click here (1:00:57).