Around The NFL Podcast: Carson Wentz trade & Big Ben drama with Dameshek 

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- is joined by Dave Dameshek to celebrate and remember Chris Wesseling's birthday. NFL.com is highlighting some of Chris's best work and the guys talk about what a writer he was (19:10) . The heroes discuss Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts (20:41) and what will happen with Big Ben (32:05). We also remember legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer (59:29). Happy Birthday, Gregg, too!
Packers release OL Rick Wagner, LB Christian Kirksey after one season with team
Green Bay released tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Christian Kirksey on Friday in what amounts to salary shedding moves as teams across the NFL trim their payrolls to fit under the tight cap expected for 2021.
Eagles release DeSean Jackson after two seasons; WR wants to play in 2021
DeSean Jackson is again parting ways with the Philadelphia Eagles. The club released the veteran receiver Friday. Jackson took to Instagram to post about his departure prior to the move becoming official.
Cardinals GM rejects idea of cutting Chandler Jones, says they could 'take a swing' at J.J. Watt
Could the Arizona Cardinals release pass rusher Chandler Jones? It seems unlikely based on Friday remarks from GM Steve Keim.
Panthers to release veteran safety Tre Boston; punter Michael Palardy cut
The Carolina Panthers plan to release veteran safety Tre Boston, who started 16 games last season.
Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I think anyone should aspire to be like Tom Brady'
Justin Herbert is coming off a historic first season that culminated in Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. The Chargers QB recently had a veteran in mind when asked if there's a player he hopes to emulate.
Cardinals' Michael Bidwill 'very bullish' on Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Keim in 2021
Is 2021 a make-or-break year for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim? Owner Michael Bidwill says he's "bullish" on the duo heading into next season.
WR Marvin Jones wants to chase Super Bowl in free agency
Soon-to-be free agent WR Marvin Jones recently said that a top priority in choosing his new team will be his ability to win a Super Bowl in 2021.
Allen Robinson says he's come to fork in road on future with Bears
Allen Robinson has largely remained quiet on his outstanding contract issue with the Bears, but with a decision deadline looming, time is running out on determining the star receiver's future. Will he be somewhere other than Chicago in 2021?
Atlanta Falcons release veteran safety Ricardo Allen, DE Allen Bailey
Atlanta began the process of reshaping its roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. The team announced the release of safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey on Thursday.
NFL players react to Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts
Carson Wentz is headed to Indianapolis, Jalen Hurts is likely starting in Philadelphia, and the NFL world can't get enough. Colts players, former teammates of Wentz and others took to the internet to offer their thoughts on Thursday's big trade.