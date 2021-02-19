Around The NFL Podcast: Carson Wentz trade & Big Ben drama with Dameshek 

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- is joined by Dave Dameshek to celebrate and remember Chris Wesseling's birthday. NFL.com is highlighting some of Chris's best work and the guys talk about what a writer he was (19:10) . The heroes discuss Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts (20:41) and what will happen with Big Ben (32:05). We also remember legendary coach Marty Schottenheimer (59:29). Happy Birthday, Gregg, too!