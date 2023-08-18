Around The NFL Podcast: 2023 Win Totals O/U with Bill Barnwell

Published: Aug 18, 2023 at 01:20 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler bring you the 2023 edition of ATN's NFL Team Win Totals Over/Under draft. Before the draft, the heroes get you caught up on news from around the NFL, including a review of 'Untold: Johnny Football' (06:40), injuries to Marlon Humphrey (16:00) and Jameson Williams (18:20) and a trend Dan NEEDS to end (25:30). After the break, ESPN's Bill Barnwell joins the heroes to look at this year's NFL win totals and draft their favorites outcomes headed into the 2023 season (29:27).

