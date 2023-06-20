Around The NFL podcast: 2023 making the leap candidates

A virtual room filled heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler react to news from around the league including Sam Howell getting the starting role for the Commanders (07:20), Hard Knocks being in a tough spot (11:56), the Bengals' options at running back (15:15), Jack Jones getting arrested (21:45), and the return of the Supplemental Draft (24:45). After the break, the guys nominate three players each who they think will make the leap next year. Find out why Marc nominated Kadarius Toney (30:45), Gregg nominated a pair of NFC South wide receivers (48:10), Dan nominated Justin Fields (01:10:05) and more!
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 20
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
DeAndre Hopkins to future WR teammates: 'I will make your job easy'
Free-agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind any prospective team what his signing would mean for his teammates.
Rams bring back veteran RB Sony Michel after one season away
The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced the signing of RB Sony Michel, who won a Super Bowl ring with the club during the 2021 season.
Patriots CB Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during an arraignment in an East Boston court on gun charges stemming from an incident at Logan International Airport on Friday.
Steelers' T.J. Watt still replays pectoral injury that derailed 2022 season: 'I've drove myself nuts'
Coming off a record-tying 2021 season, T.J. Watt's 2022 campaign got sideswiped early when the all-world edge rusher tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He says he's still kicking himself over the play.
Preston Smith wants Packers defense to 'step up,' help Jordan Love show what he's 'really made of'
The offseason focus in Green Bay sits squarely on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and how that baton handoff makes the Packers a rebuilding club, but the defense still has a ton of talent to make an impact in the win column, as well.
After 16-sack season, Eagles LB Haason Reddick says 'there's still more levels' for him to 'tap into'
After having 16 sacks in 2022, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick says he's "excited" and "looking to build" off of the team's Super Bowl appearance.
Steelers WR Allen Robinson looking to build chemistry with QB Kenny Pickett before training camp
Set to play with his third team in as many years when the Steelers kick off the 2023 season, wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking for a fresh start. After a couple down years, Robinson is hoping his budding chemistry with Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett will help him get back to his old self.
NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday
Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded. On Monday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.
Lions LB James Houston hopes for more opportunities in second year: 'I've got to get on the field'
Going into his sophomore season, Lions linebacker James Houston understands the importance of continuing to make a name for himself, especially after only playing seven games in 2022.
With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!