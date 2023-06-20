Around The NFL podcast: 2023 making the leap candidates

A virtual room filled heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, and Marc Sessler react to news from around the league including Sam Howell getting the starting role for the Commanders (07:20), Hard Knocks being in a tough spot (11:56), the Bengals' options at running back (15:15), Jack Jones getting arrested (21:45), and the return of the Supplemental Draft (24:45). After the break, the guys nominate three players each who they think will make the leap next year. Find out why Marc nominated Kadarius Toney (30:45), Gregg nominated a pair of NFC South wide receivers (48:10), Dan nominated Justin Fields (01:10:05) and more!