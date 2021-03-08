Around The NFL Podcast: 2021 Stocks we're buying and selling

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal -- and special guest Matt "Money" Smith bring you all of the latest happenings around the NFL, including the Denver Broncos placing a franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons (11:44), Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel being placed on the trade market (24:41) and safety Micah Hyde agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills (28:13). Then, the hosts dive into the NFL stock market, and discuss what they're buying and selling heading into the 2021 NFL season (32:38), including Smith's comparison of college football to the GameStop stock market surge (1:12:06).