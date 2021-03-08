Around The NFL Podcast: 2021 Stocks we're buying and selling

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal -- and special guest Matt "Money" Smith bring you all of the latest happenings around the NFL, including the Denver Broncos placing a franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons (11:44), Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Detroit Lions quarterback Chase Daniel being placed on the trade market (24:41) and safety Micah Hyde agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills (28:13). Then, the hosts dive into the NFL stock market, and discuss what they're buying and selling heading into the 2021 NFL season (32:38), including Smith's comparison of college football to the GameStop stock market surge (1:12:06).
DL Gerald McCoy 'would love to go back to Tampa'
With his career winding to an end, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would love to end up where it all began back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ryan Fitzpatrick intends to play in 2021 despite retirement rumblings
Halt the reminiscing, and stop planning the virtual retirement ceremonies. Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't yet hanging it up. Despite rumblings of considering calling it quits, the veteran quarterback plans on playing in 2021, Ian Rapoport reports.
Jalen Hurts: Wentz trade 'shows the trust in what (the Eagles) think I can be as a player'
The Eagles trade of Carson Wentz opened the door for Jalen Hurts to step into the full-time QB1 role. The 22-year-old said he viewed the trade as a chance to show the organization he can be a difference-maker.
Bengals ready to attack 2021 offseason, 'do everything we can to build around' Joe Burrow
The gruesome ending to Joe Burrow's rookie campaign hasn't dissuaded Bengals brass from continuing their push forward. As did the rest of the league, Cincinnati saw enough to know it has its centerpiece, and it's time to surround him with quality accessories.
Roundup: Seahawks release DE Carlos Dunlap
Carlos Dunlap's brief stay in Seattle is over. The Seahawks have informed the pass rusher they are releasing him, a move that will save Seattle a significant chunk of cap space amounting to $14 million.
Rams' Michael Brockers hopes Seahawks trade Russell Wilson: 'You cross your fingers a little bit'
As Russell Wilson trade rumors spiral into a twister, fans of many teams outside Seattle clamor for the star QB to join their clubs. Rams DL Michael Brockers said he too hopes the Seahawks trade Wilson out of the NFC West.
Bills owner Kim Pegula: 2020 set the 'floor' for Buffalo, 'the bar is much higher' in 2021
The Bills won their first AFC East title since 1995, cruising to a 13-3 record and winning their first postseason game in 25 years. Owner Kim Pegula said her team's goal is to use the accomplishments as a jumping board.
NFL could move back tag deadline without official salary cap number
The deadline for NFL teams to utilize the franchise or transition tags is currently set for Tuesday, March 9, at 4 p.m. ET. It might have to be moved.
Matt LaFleur wishes he had communicated better with Aaron Rodgers before fourth-down decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't regret kicking a field goal against the Buccaneers late in the NFC Championship Game but said he wishes he could have communicated the decision to his quarterback better.
Multiple teams expressing interest in trading for Eagles TE Zach Ertz
Multiple teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz, a source tells NFL Network's Michael Silver.