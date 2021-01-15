Around the NFL Podcast: 2021 Divisional Round Preview

Published: Jan 14, 2021 at 11:53 PM

A room filled with heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal preview each upcoming game of the divisional round starting with the Chiefs and Browns. Nick Shook joins the show to do a deep dive on the Browns and why he thinks the Chiefs will win. Gregg thinks that the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens could easily be Super Bowl winners. (21:20) We take a halftime break to go over some of the news in the NFL including some coaching changes. Time for the NFC! Can the Bucs beat the Saints (41:30)? Lakisha Wesseling joins the show to preview the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams (59:35).

