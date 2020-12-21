Around the NFL

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 recap

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 12:55 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recap every game from Week 15 starting with the showdown between the Chiefs and Saints (2:42). The heroes recap the Saturday doubleheader that went in the Bills' (17:07) and Packers' (11:05) favor before recapping the Jets' first win of the season. We hear from Keith Hanzus for the first time this season, too (31:42). Nick Shook joins the show to recap the Patriots (1:12:20) being knocked out of contention and the Dallas win over the 49ers (1:22:07). The Browns have won 10 games for the first time since 2008 and Marc is excited about it (1:27:22).

