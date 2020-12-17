Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 Preview & Gus the Squirrel

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler - preview every single game of each upcoming game of Week 15, starting with the Chiefs-Saints (1:30), Patriots-Dolphins (9:41), and Washington-Seattle (15:55). Gregg is convinced that the Broncos will keep it very close with the Bills (40:39) and Marc thinks the Buccaneers will be a one and done playoff team. Stick around for some big squirrel talk (1:09:37).