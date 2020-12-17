Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 15 Preview & Gus the Squirrel

A room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler - preview every single game of each upcoming game of Week 15, starting with the Chiefs-Saints (1:30), Patriots-Dolphins (9:41), and Washington-Seattle (15:55). Gregg is convinced that the Broncos will keep it very close with the Bills (40:39) and Marc thinks the Buccaneers will be a one and done playoff team. Stick around for some big squirrel talk (1:09:37).
Raiders QB Derek Carr (groin) ruled out vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders announced Derek Carr is questionable to return against the Chargers after suffering a groin injury.
Ravens CB Marcus Peters denies spitting at Browns WR Jarvis Landry
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters released a statement Thursday evening denying that he spit at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during their game on Monday night.
Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
The official inactives for Thursday's Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders game.
Marshon Lattimore on covering Tyreek Hill: 'I think I can' match up with him
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore is ready and believes he'll be up to the challenge of covering Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill in Sunday's marquee matchup.
Raiders OC Greg Olson will not coach Thursday due to positive COVID-19 test
Offensive coordinator Greg Olson will not coach in Thursday night's game against the Chargers after testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Move the Sticks Podcast: Draft Scenarios for Teams Picking Nos. 3-5
In the latest Move the Sticks Podcast, Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks examine draft scenarios for teams picking Nos. 3-5 before welcoming BYU coach Kalani Sitake.
Myles Jack: 'You can't run away from' talk of top draft pick in Jacksonville
Try as he might, Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack can't get away from talk of tanking and Trevor Lawrence even if that couldn't be further from the truth. Said Jack: "We're fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers ... we're not going out there tanking."
Giants place CB James Bradberry on reserve/COVID-19 list
The New York Giants announced they placed star cornerback James Bradberry on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (quad) doubtful for Saturday's game vs. Packers
Christian McCaffrey likely won't return to the field this Saturday. The Panthers officially listed the star running back as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Packers with a quad injury. McCaffrey didn't practice at all this week.
Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15
The Detroit Lions are monitoring the status of center Frank Ragnow as he deals with a fractured throat suffered in Week 14. Here are the other injury and roster news from Thursday.
Lions plan to interview former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff
The Lions' interview pool for their open general manager position continues to widen. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to interview former Falcons GM Tomas Dimitroff next week. Ian Rapoport reports the team will also interview former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli.