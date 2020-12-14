Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- breaks down every game from Week 14, starting with Jalen Hurts' big start (2:35) and Aaron Rodgers cementing his MVP run (8:23). The heroes discuss Tom Brady and his team rolling over the Vikings (13:45) and the Giants falling flat against the Cardinals (20:18). Jonathan Taylor finally had the breakout game we were looking for (40:47) and Mitch Trubisky had himself a day (59:37). Nick Shook joins the show to discuss the Broncos' (1:10:35) and Cowboys' wins (1:16:09). Stay until the end of the show, when the heroes break down the Steelers' loss to the Buffalo Bills during Sunday Night Football (1:21:09).
Jalen Hurts made his first start as the Eagles quarterback and led Philadelphia to a win over New Orleans, but coach Doug Pederson hasn't named a starter for Week 15 vs. the Cardinals.
Following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they allowed more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.
Matthew Stafford wasn't able to finish Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. It remains to be seen whether he will start next week versus the Titans.
The Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets was exceptional, but a special shoutout is in order for Jamal Adams who broke a 15-year-old single-season sack record for defensive backs in his first game against his old team.
On the strength of a win over the Lions coupled with an earlier loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers, the Packers have clinched a second straight NFC North title.
Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith exited the first half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers after suffering what HC Ron Rivera described as a strained calf.
The decision to start Daniel Jones (hamstring) on Sunday worked out dreadfully, the Giants losing to the Cardinals, 26-7, with an immobile Jones getting pummeled and pulverized to the tune of six sacks and three fumbles (one lost).
Dan Bailey has helped many teams win games over his 10-year career. He just about single-footedly lost one for the Vikings on Sunday. And it could cost him his job.
The Chiefs fended off the Dolphins, the Buccaneers buckled down against the Vikings and the Titans squashed the Jaguars to lead off an important Sunday slate of action. And much more.
The Kansas City Chiefs are your AFC West champions. Again. K.C. (12-1) secured its fifth consecutive division title on Sunday with a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.