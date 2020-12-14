Around the NFL

Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 12:37 AM

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- breaks down every game from Week 14, starting with Jalen Hurts' big start (2:35) and Aaron Rodgers cementing his MVP run (8:23). The heroes discuss Tom Brady and his team rolling over the Vikings (13:45) and the Giants falling flat against the Cardinals (20:18). Jonathan Taylor finally had the breakout game we were looking for (40:47) and Mitch Trubisky had himself a day (59:37). Nick Shook joins the show to discuss the Broncos' (1:10:35) and Cowboys' wins (1:16:09). Stay until the end of the show, when the heroes break down the Steelers' loss to the Buffalo Bills during Sunday Night Football (1:21:09).

news

Doug Pederson doesn't name Eagles starter despite winning 'spark' from Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts made his first start as the Eagles quarterback and led Philadelphia to a win over New Orleans, but coach Doug Pederson hasn't named a starter for Week 15 vs. the Cardinals.
news

Raiders fire DC Paul Guenther after 44-27 loss to Colts

Following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in which they allowed more than 40 points for the second time in three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have fired defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. 
news

Bevell: 'Too early to tell' whether Matthew Stafford (ribs) will miss time

Matthew Stafford wasn't able to finish Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers. It remains to be seen whether he will start next week versus the Titans.
news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sets single-season record for most sacks by a DB in win over Jets

The Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets was exceptional, but a special shoutout is in order for Jamal Adams who broke a 15-year-old single-season sack record for defensive backs in his first game against his old team.
news

Green Bay Packers clinch NFC North title for second consecutive season

On the strength of a win over the Lions coupled with an earlier loss by the Vikings to the Buccaneers, the Packers have clinched a second straight NFC North title. 
news

Ron Rivera: Alex Smith strained calf in Washington's win over 49ers

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith exited the first half of Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers after suffering what HC Ron Rivera described as a strained calf.
news

Giants coach Joe Judge: 'No regrets' playing hamstrung QB Daniel Jones

The decision to start Daniel Jones (hamstring) on Sunday worked out dreadfully, the Giants losing to the Cardinals, 26-7, with an immobile Jones getting pummeled and pulverized to the tune of six sacks and three fumbles (one lost).
news

Zimmer noncommittal on Dan Bailey after 4 missed kicks: 'We're not really worried about feelings'

Dan Bailey has helped many teams win games over his 10-year career. He just about single-footedly lost one for the Vikings on Sunday. And it could cost him his job.
news

NFL Week 14: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Chiefs fended off the Dolphins, the Buccaneers buckled down against the Vikings and the Titans squashed the Jaguars to lead off an important Sunday slate of action. And much more. 
news

Chiefs clinch fifth straight AFC West title with win over Dolphins; Steelers secure playoff berth

The Kansas City Chiefs are your AFC West champions. Again. K.C. (12-1) secured its fifth consecutive division title on Sunday with a 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 14 games

49ers WR Deebo Samuel exited early and will not return against Washington with a hamstring injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
