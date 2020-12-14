Around The NFL Podcast: 2020 Week 14 recap; Sunday blues

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- breaks down every game from Week 14, starting with Jalen Hurts' big start (2:35) and Aaron Rodgers cementing his MVP run (8:23). The heroes discuss Tom Brady and his team rolling over the Vikings (13:45) and the Giants falling flat against the Cardinals (20:18). Jonathan Taylor finally had the breakout game we were looking for (40:47) and Mitch Trubisky had himself a day (59:37). Nick Shook joins the show to discuss the Broncos' (1:10:35) and Cowboys' wins (1:16:09). Stay until the end of the show, when the heroes break down the Steelers' loss to the Buffalo Bills during Sunday Night Football (1:21:09).