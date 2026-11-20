PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line's group chat filled with farewells, just as it had been for the Jordan Davis trade the day before.

Arnold Ebiketie was headed to the Cincinnati Bengals -- at least for now.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had called Ebiketie on the morning of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Ebiketie had missed that call; he'd woken up late that morning. He'd dialed Roseman back while driving to get breakfast. Ebiketie's hunch was confirmed (it was the trade deadline, after all). The Eagles were trading the edge rusher for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Word spread. The group chat hummed: Hey man, good luck.

"By the time I got home, I was finalizing my flight and everything with the Bengals," Ebiketie said.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor called Ebiketie. They talked about the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a Sunday night showdown with the AFC North lead at stake. Ebiketie, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles, was leaving a 2-7 team to boost the pass rush of a Super Bowl contender.

"I was gonna go down there, do the physical and get up to speed," Ebiketie said. "The plan was for me to play on Sunday."

Then, Ebiketie's agent called: The deal was off.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, Over the Cap contributor Nick Korte posted on X that the Bengals would lose a 2027 third-round compensatory pick because acquiring Ebiketie offset the team's free-agent loss of Trey Hendrickson to the Baltimore Ravens.

A half-hour later, the Bengals reversed course before officially turning the trade in to the league.

The Bengals canceled Ebiketie's 4 p.m. flight to Cincinnati. Ebiketie, who hadn't started packing yet, settled back into his bye week.

The Eagles group chat buzzed again: Jonathan Greenard sent the "Eyes" emoji.

"That was wild," Greenard said. "We sent out farewells in the text messages! Like, 'Hey man, good luck.' But we've seen crazier things. We've seen these things happen in the league. We're just happy to have him back. We love AK."

Indeed, crazier things have happened.

The Bengals are expected to receive their 2027 third-round comp pick because the Ravens signed Hendrickson after the failed trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby.

Perhaps crazier than the nixed Ebiketie trade, the Denver Broncos pulled the plug on a trade deadline deal with the Los Angeles Chargers for linebacker Daiyan Henley, when the Broncos tried to amend the compensation after discovering concerns about Henley's knee during a physical at their team facility.

"He went to the Broncos, and he did a physical and everything," Ebiketie said. "That would have been ass. Like, you travel to the city and you had to travel back? Like, pretty much wasted two days? For no reason? … (For me) it was just like, 'OK, I'm getting back to my bye week.'"

With no bags yet packed (sometimes procrastination pays off), Ebiketie rested and returned to the Eagles facility this week to rejoin an edge rusher room that awoke with six sacks against the New York Giants in Week 10. Ebiketie has yet to record a sack or tackle for loss this season, though his 300 defensive snaps make him the team's top rotational player along the edge. Ebiketie's season-high three solo tackles against the Giants underscored one reason the Eagles' pass rush had the opportunity to pick up: the Eagles stopped the run.

The Eagles held the Giants to 2 yards per carry on first downs -- the lowest average by an opponent since Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans (1.8), the Eagles' last win of the season. Four of the Eagles' sacks came on second down, each play with at least seven yards to the sticks. Early in the second quarter, on second-and-10, Jalen Carter swam past first-round rookie right guard Francis Mauigoa and forced a J.J. McCarthy fumble, temporarily protecting an 8-6 Eagles lead.

"Biggest thing was stopping the run," Ebiketie said. "And I feel like for the past couple games, it was kind of our issue. We all wanna rush, but if you don't stop the run, the pass rush will get limited. And if you want to get sacks, the key to getting sacks is getting more reps at rushing the quarterback."

An advantageous defensive situation certainly affords a leg up. But the volume of such opportunities wasn't the Eagles' issue. Only three teams saw more pass plays on second or third downs of 7 or more yards to go than the Eagles through Week 9, according to TruMedia. To Ebiketie's point, those three teams -- the Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers -- all rank within the NFL's top 9 in total sacks. But the Eagles are tied for the league's fourth-fewest sacks.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who spent the bye week reviewing game film, said there was no "one reason" for the uptick in sacks against the Giants, but noted that the defensive line, particularly the edge rushers room, was healthier entering that game.

Carter, who fractured his right wrist in Week 1, has logged sacks in back-to-back games while still wearing a soft cast. Greenard, who missed the first three games of the season with an ankle injury, has been playing through stiffness and swelling across six games.

Roseman's top offseason acquisition recorded his first sack as an Eagle in the first quarter, preventing the Giants from entering the red zone and forcing a field goal. Greenard said he "felt better than I have in the past" and executed on certain rushes he wasn't previously comfortable with.

"It's just a game of just getting it back in there, understanding what you can do with the injuries and stuff like that," Greenard said.

Greenard, a Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, is managing his frustration while playing through pain that is preventing the sort of full-speed first season in Philadelphia he imagined. He said he's "really just hoping I can get this swelling to go down in my foot, so I can continue to play at a high level."

Does he think the swelling will go down this season?

"I wish," Greenard said, with a big sigh. "I wish this thing would go away. But it's one of them things, man. Nobody's (100 percent). Nobody's ever healthy. But I'm definitely going to bust my ass as much as I can till I can't no more dealing with this thing. It is what it is. I wish I could change -- it'd be 100 percent. But I'm gonna thug it out for sure."

Competitive and evaluation-based stakes still remain for the Eagles with eight games left in the season. They are not yet mathematically eliminated from winning the NFC East. Coach Nick Sirianni said he's sticking with first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion as the team's offensive play-caller.

Starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) are expected to return from their injuries against the Steelers. With Davis as the lone trade-deadline departure, the Eagles roster remains largely the same after the bye week.

Stabilizing the pass rush will require the Eagles to stop a Steelers run game that is averaging the league's fourth-most yards per carry (4.8) -- and to pressure four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, whom Fangio called a "top-five" quarterback of all time who still gives defenses problems as a "very pretty passer" with a "great release" and "great anticipation."

Fully aware of the irony, Ebiketie offered up a blueprint:

"Pretty much just like the Bengals did."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.