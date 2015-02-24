Army Reserve's EPLO group aided in keeping Arizona bowls safe

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Defense Video featured how the Army Reserve Operational Response Command's Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer program assisted the NFL with security at the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
- The Tennessean in Nashville reported on the GPS training devices that have been introduced to the Vanderbilt football team. The Catapult devices are similar to those used by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills and measure 400 variables per player, including speed, acceleration, change of direction, distance, impact taken from hits.
- Future Science Group announced it has launched Concussion, a journal that publishes original research, reviews and commentaries addressing the assessment, management and short and long term implications of traumatic brain injuries.
- WANE-TV in Fort Wayne looked at the push to expand the state's concussion laws to youth sports below the high school level.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor