Army Reserve's EPLO group aided in keeping Arizona bowls safe

Published: Feb 24, 2015 at 04:50 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Defense Video featured how the Army Reserve Operational Response Command's Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer program assisted the NFL with security at the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
  • The Tennessean in Nashville reported on the GPS training devices that have been introduced to the Vanderbilt football team. The Catapult devices are similar to those used by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills and measure 400 variables per player, including speed, acceleration, change of direction, distance, impact taken from hits.
  • Future Science Group announced it has launched Concussion, a journal that publishes original research, reviews and commentaries addressing the assessment, management and short and long term implications of traumatic brain injuries.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants place LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The Giants' unraveling season absorbed another blow Tuesday as the club placed OT Andrew Thomas on injured reserve.
news

Move The Sticks: Takeaways from Bills-Titans & teams who could have new QB next season

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
news

Broncos OLB Von Miller guarantees 'a couple sacks' against Browns tackles: 'I'm (going to) kill him'

Due to injuries, it remains to be seen which Browns offensive tackle will draw Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller for Thursday night's game between two 3-3 teams. But for Miller, it doesn't matter.
news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Dak Prescott among three QBs reaching new highs

Dak Prescott played some of the best football of his career in the Cowboys' win over New England. David Carr looks into why Dak and two other QBs are reaching new highs, and why another is at a low point. Plus, updated top 15 offensive player rankings heading into Week 7.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW