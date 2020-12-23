Around the NFL

Arizona Wildcats hiring Patriots QBs coach Jedd Fisch as head coach

Dec 23, 2020
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Another football program is turning to the New England Patriots for its chosen leader.

This time, that program will come from the college ranks. The University of Arizona is hiring Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch as its new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Fisch joins the Wildcats program after less than a full season with the Patriots. New England was his latest stop in a meandering (but still young) career that has included stints in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach (Seattle Seahawks), receivers coach (Denver Broncos), offensive assistant (Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens) or coordinator (Jacksonville Jaguars), and even two seasons as a defensive quality control coach (Houston Texans).

Fisch has plenty of collegiate experience as well, serving in similar offensive assistant roles at Minnesota, Miami (Florida), Michigan and UCLA. Fisch got his first taste of a collegiate head-coaching role when he served as interim head coach of the Bruins in 2017 following the firing of Jim Mora.

Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin after Arizona's 70-7 loss to in-state rival Arizona State on Dec. 11, a defeat that brought Sumlin's record at UA to 9-20 -- including a 12-game losing streak to finish his tenure with the Wildcats.

