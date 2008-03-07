Arizona wastes little time going after another Super Bowl

PHOENIX -- Fresh off a successful Super Bowl, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has confirmed it will submit a bid for another NFL championship in 2012.

The bid was confirmed Thursday night by host committee chairman Mike Kennedy, with Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill and Gov. Janet Napolitano offering their support.

The host committee needs to submit the bid to the NFL by April 1. The following month, team owners will decide on the host city.

Arizona is expected to compete with Indianapolis and Houston for the big game. However, host committee members said they feel confident of winning another Super Bowl.

"The feedback we received from hosting Super Bowl 42 was so overwhelmingly positive that it only makes sense to try and do it again," Kennedy said. "By 2012, Arizona will be an even better place to host a Super Bowl, and we look forward to showcasing all that Arizona has to offer to the NFL and its owners."

The announcement comes in the wake of Arizona hosting one of the most successful Super Bowls ever, which saw the New York Giants upset the previously unbeaten New England Patriots 17-14.

The game, played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, was the most watched sporting event in the history of television, and the second most-watched broadcast ever.

Bidwill said he is confident in seeking another Super Bowl for the Phoenix area

"The NFL was extremely impressed with Arizona as a host community for Super Bowl 42," he said. "Arizona is seen by the NFL as a wonderful destination, and full of friendly and gracious hosts. Hopefully we can capitalize on the momentum we generated to bring the Super Bowl back to the Grand Canyon State in 2012."

