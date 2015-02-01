Arizona Super Bowl sparks salute to Cardinals' late Pat Tillman

Sunday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- With the Super Bowl being played in suburban Phoenix, WFLD-TV in Chicago looked back at the life of former Arizona Cardinals safety Pat Tillman, who lost his life to friendly fire while serving his country with the Army Rangers.
- The NFL Alumni Association hosted a 5K on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona, benefitting the Pat Tillman Foundation.
- Forbes reported on how X2Bio's concussion platform gives clinicians the information they need on Super Bowl Sunday.
- Barrows Neurological Institute announced it received $100,000 on Thursday from the NFL to treat brain injuries of domestic violence victims.
- Wearable.com featured how wearable tech will have a place in today's game and will be featured in Sunday's Super Bowl XLIX.
- Reuters wrote that the late Junior Seau's election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame will put the football concussion issue in the spotlight again.
- CBS Sports featuredCarolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who gave an emotional speech after winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
- The Hays Post in Kansas reported on a bill that would allow chiropractors in the state to clear athletes with concussions for play.
- The Plattsburgh (New York) Press-Republican revisited the connection between woodpeckers and concussion prevention.
- The Huntington (West Virginia) Herald-Dispatch praised the state for its handling of its concussion law after one year.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor