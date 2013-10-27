Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey continues steady production

At a certain point, there's just not much more you can add when discussing certain players. You know what they are going to do on a weekly basis, so why try and add any unnecessary flourishes?
Things we learned
With that in mind, a salute to the kings of consistence across college football:
» Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Colorado. It was Carey's lowest output of the season, but the junior has now topped the century mark in all six games this season, in 10 games dating back to last season and in 14 of his last 15 games.
» On the opposite sideline from Carey was Buffaloes wide receiver Paul Richardson, who hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards with a 75-yard touchdown catch before exiting with a sprained ankle. It was Richardson's sixth play longer than 50 yards this season.
» The entire Baylor offense kept on rolling in a 59-14 shellacking of Kansas. Quarterback Bryce Petty had 430 passing yards and three touchdowns and has now accounted for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven career starts.
Running back Lache Seastrunk rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown, topping 100 yards on the ground with a score in 10 of his last 12 games.
» After a slow start while adjusting to a new coaching staff, San Jose State senior quarterback David Fales has now thrown for 300 yards in his last five games. Fales threw for 482 yards and five touchdowns -- both career-highs -- and added a 1-yard quarterback sneak with eight seconds remaining for a 51-44 win over Wyoming.
» Finally, there is Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who might as well be nicknamed "The Tortoise" in a nod to the famous parable at this point. McCarron threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-10 humbling of Tennessee. McCarron hasn't thrown a pick in his last four games and has avoided multiple interceptions in all but two of his career starts.