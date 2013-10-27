Arizona RB Ka'Deem Carey continues steady production

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 08:57 AM

At a certain point, there's just not much more you can add when discussing certain players. You know what they are going to do on a weekly basis, so why try and add any unnecessary flourishes?

Things we learned

From Johnny Manziel keeping his jersey clean vs. Vanderbilt to Duke's big upset of Virginia Tech, here are the 28 lessons learned from the college football weekend. **More ...**

With that in mind, a salute to the kings of consistence across college football:

» Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Colorado. It was Carey's lowest output of the season, but the junior has now topped the century mark in all six games this season, in 10 games dating back to last season and in 14 of his last 15 games.

» On the opposite sideline from Carey was Buffaloes wide receiver Paul Richardson, who hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards with a 75-yard touchdown catch before exiting with a sprained ankle. It was Richardson's sixth play longer than 50 yards this season.

» The entire Baylor offense kept on rolling in a 59-14 shellacking of Kansas. Quarterback Bryce Petty had 430 passing yards and three touchdowns and has now accounted for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in his first seven career starts.

Running back Lache Seastrunk rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown, topping 100 yards on the ground with a score in 10 of his last 12 games.

» After a slow start while adjusting to a new coaching staff, San Jose State senior quarterback David Fales has now thrown for 300 yards in his last five games. Fales threw for 482 yards and five touchdowns -- both career-highs -- and added a 1-yard quarterback sneak with eight seconds remaining for a 51-44 win over Wyoming.

» Finally, there is Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, who might as well be nicknamed "The Tortoise" in a nod to the famous parable at this point. McCarron threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a 45-10 humbling of Tennessee. McCarron hasn't thrown a pick in his last four games and has avoided multiple interceptions in all but two of his career starts.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Taylor Swift attends game at Lambeau Field; Chiefs lose for first time with megastar in attendance

Taylor Swift was on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Eagles no longer NFC's most dominant team after defense dismantled by 49ers

Philadelphia gashed by the 49ers' offense during Sunday's 42-19 defeat. While the Eagles still own the NFC's best record, Sunday's outcome made clear they are no longer the conference's top team, Judy Battista writes.
news

Cardinals' James Conner after two-TD homecoming vs. Steelers: 'Special energy in this place'

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner, who played his college ball at Pitt and his first four NFL seasons in the same stadium with the Steelers, grinded down the Black and Gold for 105 yards and two touchdowns during his first game back in Pittsburgh.
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hits 1,000-yard milestone for decade straight to start career

Mike Evans surpassed 1,000 yards for the season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, marking the 10th straight year to start his career in which he's hit the benchmark.