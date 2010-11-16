Arizona OT Keith out for season with torn hamstring

The Arizona Cardinals' starting offensive right tackle, Brandon Keith, is out for the remainder of the season because of hamstring and knee injuries.
Keith apparently hurt his hamstring early in Sunday's 36-18 loss to Seattle but returned to finish the game. Keith moved into the starting job this season when Levi Brown was moved to left tackle.
He wasn't mentioned among the injured at coach Ken Whisenhunt's Monday news conference but the Cardinals' official website reported that an MRI surprisingly showed a torn hamstring.
Keith, placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, also will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery.
Jeremy Bridges is the probable replacement, but the Cardinals added depth at the position by signing tackle D'Anthony Batiste, who played in five games for Denver before he was released on Oct. 16.
Left tackle Levi Brown, Arizona's starting right tackle in his first three seasons, will not move to the right. "What you don't want to do is make a two-position change," Whisenhunt said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.