Arizona inks second-round pick Calais Campbell

Published: Jul 21, 2008 at 01:58 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -The Arizona Cardinals signed second-round pick Calais Campbell on Monday, leaving first-round selection Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie as their only unsigned draft choice heading into training camp.

Campbell, a defensive end out of Miami, signed a four-year deal. Terms weren't disclosed.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound Campbell was the 50th overall pick after skipping his senior season to come to the NFL. As a junior last season, he had 50 tackles, six sacks, 19 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Arizona also released defensive end Bo Schobel, who played in two games last season.

The Cardinals report Wednesday to training camp in Flagstaff, Ariz., with workouts to begin Friday.

