Arizona high schools add more precautions with iPad app

The Arizona Interscholastic Association made national news during the spring when it passed strict practice guidelines for high school football teams. Those rules include allowing no more than half of the preseason time in full pads and one-third of the regular-season practices in full pads.
After a few weeks of those limited practices, AZFamily.com reported, those guidelines have received good reviews. For more precautions, KNXV-TV in Phoenix reported the Barrow Neurological Institute announced Tuesday that doctors will be on call during Arizona prep football games via an iPad app.
Arizona Sports reported on how every high school football player in Arizona is required to read the Barrow Brain Book published by the Barrow Neurological Institute. Barrow also announced Tuesday a concussion tool for pre-high school athletes.
