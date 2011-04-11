Arizona DL Reed to meet with four more teams this week

Published: Apr 11, 2011 at 01:02 PM

University of Arizona defensive lineman Brooks Reed will visit three teams this week and work out for another, according to a league source.

Reed is visiting the Atlanta Falcons Monday, travels to Washington, D.C. to work out for the Redskins Tuesday and will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, according to the source.

In addition, Reed (6-foot-2 5/8, 260 pounds) will conduct a private workout for the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Reed's speed drew attention at February's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he's being considered by 4-3 and 3-4 teams alike, according to sources.

He has already worked out for the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

NFL.com senior writer Steve Wyche and NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks both have Reed going to the Packers at No. 32 in their latest mock drafts.

