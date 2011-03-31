Arizona DE Reed lands visits with six teams

University of Arizona end Brooks Reed has been somewhat overlooked in a deep class of elite defensive linemen, but he's generating a lot of interest from teams drafting in the 25 to 40 range, sources said Thursday, and is meeting with many of them.
Reed worked out for the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens last week, according to a source, and he arrived Thursday in Buffalo for a Bills visit that will extend into Friday.
Reed will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Monday and Tuesday. After that, he will see the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.
Reed's speed drew attention at February's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and he's being considered by 4-3 and 3-4 teams alike, according to sources.