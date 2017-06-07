Arizona Cardinals WR John Brown tweaks hamstring

Less than a month ago, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians declared receiver John Brown was back to looking like John Brown again.
On Wednesday, he declared that Brown had a hamstring issue.
NFL Network's Omar Ruiz said Arians broached the topic to explain why Brown hasn't been visible during portions of minicamp practice open to the media.
While it's a minor setback, the Cardinals will certainly keep their eyes on the speedy wide receiver. Brown struggled with hamstring issues last season on top of a sickle-cell trait issue and a cyst on his spine, which was removed in January.
Since then, the narrative has improved for a player who caught 65 balls for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns back in 2015. As last year showed, he is a game breaker critical for unlocking Arians' air raid system to its full potential.