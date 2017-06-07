Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals WR John Brown tweaks hamstring

Published: Jun 07, 2017 at 06:59 AM

Less than a month ago, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians declared receiver John Brown was back to looking like John Brown again.

On Wednesday, he declared that Brown had a hamstring issue.

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz said Arians broached the topic to explain why Brown hasn't been visible during portions of minicamp practice open to the media.

While it's a minor setback, the Cardinals will certainly keep their eyes on the speedy wide receiver. Brown struggled with hamstring issues last season on top of a sickle-cell trait issue and a cyst on his spine, which was removed in January.

Since then, the narrative has improved for a player who caught 65 balls for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns back in 2015. As last year showed, he is a game breaker critical for unlocking Arians' air raid system to its full potential.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.
news

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud leads FG drive, shows improvement in preseason loss to Dolphins

Texans QB C.J. Stroud finished 7-of-12 passing for 60 yards in four drives against Miami. The rookie was pressured just twice on 12 dropbacks and picked up three first downs via the pass, all on Houston's lone first-half scoring drive.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants' Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard's return, first catch since ACL tear: 'It was good for him'

Among the other promising moments the Giants offense exhibited in Friday's preseason contest was the 2023 debut of Sterling Shepard, marking the wide receiver's first game action since suffering a season-ending ACL injury last September.
news

Falcons first-round RB Bijan Robinson dazzles in preseason debut

On his first preseason carry, Falcons RB Bijan Robinson gained 12 yards, a first down and showed just what all the hype has been about. 
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Friday's doubleheader

Daniel Jones and the starting offense looked sensational in the Giants' win over the Panthers, while Bijan Robinson and the Falcons offered up plenty of reason for optimism in a tie with the Bengals. 
news

Bryce Young-led Panthers offense gets just three points as offensive line struggles mount

Rookie QB Bryce Young was hit and harassed often in his two drives, leading Carolina to just three points in the process against the host New York Giants on Friday night. 
news

Ravens sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Friday they have reached a deal with Clowney. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Clowney's deal is for one season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys' camp fights show team is 'nobody's little brother'

Th Cowboys' intrasquad scuffle this week might have caused a ruckus outside the locker room, but inside, both the offense and defense said the altercations portend big things in 2023.
news

Commanders name Sam Howell starting quarterback for 2023 season

﻿Sam Howell﻿ has been named the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season. Commanders coach Ron Rivera made the announcement Friday morning.