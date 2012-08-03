Arizona Cardinals training camp: Kevin Kolb or John Skelton?

3. The Cardinals' defense is salty. After keying the team's 7-2 finish down the stretch last season, Ray Horton's defense is playing at a high level in camp. The unit put on a dominating performance at practice, and the prospect of finishing as a top-10 defense is certainly within reach. As I observed practice, I sensed the Cardinals were far more aggressive with their blitzes than last year. The defense constantly shifted fronts and coverages prior to the snap, and unleashed a series of five- and six-man pressures that resulted in a number of sacks. While some of the defensive success could be attributed to the offense still working out the kinks in pass protection, the majority of free rushers at the quarterback were the result of clever scheming and aggressive play design. Horton has clearly implemented more of his base 3-4 and nickel blitzes during camp, with more overload pressures coming from the weak side. This not only leads to more free hitters coming off edges, but it makes it difficult for opponents to direct their pass protection to the appropriate side in blitz pick-up due to the frenetic movement prior to the snap. With the defense also taking on a more aggressive attitude and demeanor, the combination of creative scheming and ferocity could make this a feared unit in 2012.