Arizona Cardinals to ship Andre Ellington to IR

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 12:08 PM
The Arizona Cardinals will battle for the NFC West title minus the services of Andre Ellington.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters after Sunday's 17-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs that the running back will be placed on season-ending injured reserve with a sports hernia.

Also dealing with foot and hip injuries, Ellington's year is over after generating 660 yards and three touchdowns on the ground at 3.3 yards per rush. The second-year back also piled up 395 yards and two touchdowns off 46 catches. On the whole, a disappointing campaign after all the offseason hype.

We long doubted the plan by Arians to give Ellington 25 to 30 touches per game, largely because his 5-foot-9, 199-pound frame isn't built for workhorse duties. He never crossed 100 yards on the ground in 12 starts and hasn't topped 42 yards rushing in a game since Week 9.

Arizona's ground game has been a problem all season, but the Cardinals can take hope in Sunday's performance from Kerwynn Williams, the second-year back who rumbled for 100 yards at 5.3 yards per clip against the Chiefs. He'll carry the load the rest of the way with Stepfan Taylor and Marion Grice.

On defense, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Antonio Cromartie will have an MRI on Monday on his lower leg, but the veteran Cardinals cornerback told people Sunday that he doesn't believe it's serious.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

