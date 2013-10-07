Arizona Cardinals team with Barrows Neurological Institute

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- KPHO-TV in Phoenix reported that the NFL has agreed to use neurologists from Barrows Neurological Institute as sideline specialists at Arizona Cardinals home games.
- Newly signed New England Patriots wide receiver Austin Collietold the Boston Herald) that he didn't want to talk about his history of concussions.
- Terry Foster of the Detroit News wrote about University of Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who suffered his fifth game-day seizure in two years prior to Saturday's game at Michigan.
- KOMU-TV in Columbia, Mo., talked to a University of Missouri researcher who is critical of the design of football helmets for protecting heads.
- A Napa, Calif., orthodontist has donated and fitted mouthguards for area youth teams as well as St. Helena High School, the Napa Valley Register reported.
- The Republic in Columbus, Ind., reported on a program in which schools and hospitals team up for a student trainer program.
- Crain's Chicago Business reported that profits are steady at Riddell, the NFL's main helmet maker, despite worries over concussions.
