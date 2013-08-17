Arizona Cardinals struggle but still beat mistake-prone Dallas Cowboys

Notes: Although there were some empty seats, the game was sold out. The Cardinals have sold out all 74 games since University of Phoenix Stadium opened. ... Cowboys SS Will Allen was shaken up on a collision in the end zone and left the game early. ... Arizona rookie safety Tyrann Mathieu had some coverage issues starting in place of injured Rashad Johnson. ... Dallas tThird-string QB Nick Stephens did not play. ... Arizona's Patrick Peterson, in his first action on offense in the preseason, caught a lateral pass from Palmer for a 6-yard gain. ... Arizona has one turnover to its opponents' eight in the first two games. ... Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says LB Alex Albright will require back surgery and miss the season. Albright, a top special-teams player, was injured early in camp.