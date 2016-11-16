Arizona Cardinals sign WR Jaron Brown to extension

The Arizona Cardinals have rewarded Jaron Brown with a semblance of security while the wide receiver recovers from a season-ending ACL injury.
Brown signed a contract extension with the team on Wednesday, per agent CJ LaBoy. The team announced the new deal later on.
Undrafted out of Clemson in 2013, Brown has emerged as a core special teamer and as quality depth at wide receiver.
Late in preseason action, quarterback Carson Palmer told the FOX broadcasting team that Brown's training camp was as impressive as any player he's ever seen during his 13-year career.
Palmer isn't alone in his high esteem for the 26-year-old role player.
"Jaron always makes plays," coach Bruce Arians raved in August. "He's very physical for a wideout. Great special teams player. Put in the right system, he could be a solid '3' or '2.' We never hesitate throwing him the ball in a clutch situation."
With Michael Floyd due to reach free agency and Larry Fitzgeraldsettling into the year-to-year portion of his Hall of Fame career, Brown offers insurance at the position for the 2017 season.