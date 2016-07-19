Arizona Cardinals sign free-agent CB Mike Jenkins

Last season, Jenkins started five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ninth-year cornerback registered just 17 tackles for Tampa Bay in 2015. He has 244 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles spanning 101 games with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Buccaneers.
The new addition should provide Arizona some depth at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson. The team lost Jerraud Powers to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency and is thin at the position.
Justin Bethel, Brandon Williams and Jenkins are the frontrunners to start alongside Peterson. The Cardinals' cornerback room also includes Elie Bouka, Cariel Brooks, Trevon Hartfield, Asa Jackson, Harlan Miller, Shaun Prater and Ronald Zamort.
Arizona might not be done seeking out secondary support. Former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver is scheduled to make a trip to the desert next week, according to ESPN.