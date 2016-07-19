Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals sign free-agent CB Mike Jenkins

Published: Jul 19, 2016 at 05:52 AM

The Arizona Cardinals signed journeyman cornerback Mike Jenkins, the team announced Tuesday.

To free up a roster space for Jenkins, the Cardinals cut corner Carrington Byndom.

Last season, Jenkins started five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ninth-year cornerback registered just 17 tackles for Tampa Bay in 2015. He has 244 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles spanning 101 games with the Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders and Buccaneers.

The new addition should provide Arizona some depth at cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson. The team lost Jerraud Powers to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency and is thin at the position.

Justin Bethel, Brandon Williams and Jenkins are the frontrunners to start alongside Peterson. The Cardinals' cornerback room also includes Elie Bouka, Cariel Brooks, Trevon Hartfield, Asa Jackson, Harlan Miller, Shaun Prater and Ronald Zamort.

Arizona might not be done seeking out secondary support. Former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver is scheduled to make a trip to the desert next week, according to ESPN.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi

The Eagles have traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters (ACL) activated off PUP list

Ravens CB Marcus Peters returned to practice less than one year removed from a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season before it began.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 15

The Broncos are signing veteran LB Joe Schobert to help fill the void created by an injury to Jonas Griffith, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Monday.

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts was 'great' in and out of the pocket in preseason opener

Jalen Hurts had an excellent start to the preseason on Friday night. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni praised Hurts' play when talking to reporters over the weekend.

news

Texans' Lovie Smith: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce 'definitely caught my eye'

Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce was the standout from Week 1 of the preseason, and he could be on track to push Marlon Mack for starting reps after catching head coach Lovie Smith's eye.

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh has 'all the faith in the world' in Joe Flacco if vet needs to start season

As the New York Jets await word on how long Zach Wilson will be out following his scheduled knee surgery, coach Robert Saleh is comfortable with veteran Joe Flacco taking the starting reins.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders to wrap up Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how competing QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock performed in Seattle's preseason game.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Two and a half weeks following his appendectomy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since camp opened after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list.

news

Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Raiders' Derek Carr revealed as members of 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

QBs Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr have been revealed as members of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022', coming in at Nos. 99 and 65, respectively. The announcement came during halftime of the Vikings-Raiders preseason game on NFL Network.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW