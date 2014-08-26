Arizona Cardinals season preview: Defensive blues

After several years at the bottom of offensive line metrics, the Cardinals finally found an answer at left tackle in Jared Veldheer. Even if Veldheer is merely league-average in pass protection, it's a major upgrade on the swinging doors guarding the blind side in 2012 and 2013. The early returns on left guard Jonathan Cooper's return from a broken leg don't inspire much hope, but he has the talent to become a factor later in the season. An improved offensive line, a bigger role for playmaking tailbackAndre Ellington, the arrival of speedy rookie John Brown and a return-to-2011-form for Larry Fitzgerald are all reasons to believe Carson Palmer will have his best season in a half-decade.