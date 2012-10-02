Arizona Cardinals' rise didn't happen overnight; NFL-wide notes

2) Cam Newton's reaction. Few draft prospects have ever entered the NFL under the level of scrutiny Cam Newton endured in 2011. But for as much as he was nitpicked, there was a pretty sizable hole in his résumé: dealing with losses. Between Newton's high school graduation and draft day, he dropped just one game as a starter, to Navarro Junior College in Texas in October of 2009. In fact, the last three teams he played for in college won national titles (Florida, Blinn College and then Auburn). So it was hard to tell how the eventual early failure that all young quarterbacks have to battle would hit Newton. And it turns out it has hit him hard. Veteran receiver Steve Smith got after Newton following the team's undressing at the hands of the Giants two Thursdays ago, and Newton's reaction to the heartbreaker in his hometown of Atlanta last week left plenty for interpretation. Newton also admitted similar problems existed last year. Look, competitiveness is great. Losing sucks, and guys should feel it. The best players don't just rally themselves, they rally everyone around them, too. And getting to watch whether or not Newton can do that makes this week's Carolina game, with an edgy Seattle Seahawks defense on the other side, an intriguing highlight of the schedule.