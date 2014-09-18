Arizona Cardinals place Jonathan Dwyer on NFI list

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that the fifth-year running back has been placed on the team's reserve/non-football illness list.
Dwyer was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Phoenix police on allegations of aggravated assault for two separate incidents that are alleged to have occurred in late July. Dwyer was released early Thursday after posting bond, per The Associated Press.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals are evaluating Dwyer's mental health after police reports contained references to suicide. Rapoport was told by a team source that the Cardinals will continue to pay Dwyer during his stay on the reserve/NFI list.
In a related move, Arizona also released running back Chris Rainey from the practice squad. Rainey has a history of domestic violence.
To fill the void in the backfield, Arizona added a pair of running backs, re-signing Jalen Parmele to the active roster and adding Kerwynn Williams to the practice squad.