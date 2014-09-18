Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals place Jonathan Dwyer on NFI list

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Jonathan Dwyer's season is over.

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that the fifth-year running back has been placed on the team's reserve/non-football illness list.

Dwyer was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Phoenix police on allegations of aggravated assault for two separate incidents that are alleged to have occurred in late July. Dwyer was released early Thursday after posting bond, per The Associated Press.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals are evaluating Dwyer's mental health after police reports contained references to suicide. Rapoport was told by a team source that the Cardinals will continue to pay Dwyer during his stay on the reserve/NFI list.

In a related move, Arizona also released running back Chris Rainey from the practice squad. Rainey has a history of domestic violence.

To fill the void in the backfield, Arizona added a pair of running backs, re-signing Jalen Parmele to the active roster and adding Kerwynn Williams to the practice squad.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was a limited participant in Friday's practice, is considered questionable to play against the Broncos as he remains in concussion protocol.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) to miss second straight game

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will be sidelined for a second straight game due to an ankle injury as he was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings
news

Niners sign head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions

The 49ers announced Friday that they have signed head Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to multi-year extensions.
news

Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring) questionable for Sunday vs. Saints

Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ (hamstring), receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ (hamstring), tackle ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ (knee), edge rusher ﻿Lukas Van Ness﻿ (elbow) and cornerback ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ (back) are all questionable.
news

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) out, Gardner Minshew to start for Colts vs. Ravens 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ is not practicing Friday, putting backup ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ in line to start Sunday versus the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on balancing workload for RB D'Andre Swift: 'We're going to ride the hot hand' 

D'Andre Swift played 58 snaps in Week 2, third-most in his career, and his 31 touches were his second-most in a game. The question for the oft-injured back is whether that sort of workload is sustainable.
news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller expected to make season debut Sunday: 'It just feels good to be back'

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after missing the first two weeks due to a hamstring injury.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy's career night in 49ers' win over Giants 'definitely wasn't his best game'

Despite facing manic blitzes from Wink Martindale's defense, 49ers QB Brock Purdy finished 25-of-37 passing with  a career-high 310 yards and two touchdowns for a 111.3 passer rating.
news

Daniel Jones on Giants' woeful first-half starts: 'We have to find a way to figure that out'

The New York Giants have been down by double digits in each of the three contests to open the 2023 season. "Yes, it's not what we're trying to do, so we have to find a way to figure that out," quarterback Daniel Jones said following Thursday's 30-12 loss to the Niners.
news

YAC monster Deebo Samuel not 'awful' in return to form during 49ers' Thursday night win

Having characterized his 2022 season as "awful," 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was just the opposite of that on Thursday night, as he keyed San Francisco's win over New York with a classic performance. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Giants on Thursday night

An all-star offensive cast of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy all had contributions as their defense dominated en route to the 49ers defeating the Giants on Thursday night. 