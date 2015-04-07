Arizona Cardinals' Patrick Peterson admits he suffers from diabetes

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Petersonrevealed to The Arizona Republic that he is a diabetic and discussed how the condition affected him last season.
- The New York Post featured 34-year-old Texas long snapper Nate Boyer, who is trying to become the latest military veteran to play in the NFL.
- CNN reported on the UCLA study, which said military veterans might suffer from concussion-related chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.
- USA Today reported that a Harvard study that found many sports supplements contain amphetamine-like substances.
- The Associated Press reported that former NFL wide receiver and World War II veteran Don Looney passed away Sunday at age 98.
