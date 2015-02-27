Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals cut Darnell Dockett

Published: Feb 27, 2015 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

One of the best defensive players in Arizona Cardinals history is looking for a team.

The Cardinals released defensive tackle Darnell Dockett on Friday.

Dockett, 34 in May, missed the entire 2014 season after tearing his ACL in August. The organization will save $6.8 million in salary-cap space by trimming his $6.55 million salary.

In his prime, Dockett was a versatile three-time Pro Bowl selection capable of playing end and tackle.

Although the two sides were unable to reach agreement on a restructured contract, it's still possible that Dockett will return to the Bird Gang on a more cap-friendly deal after testing the market.

"We have been very clear about our feelings for Darnell and our desire to have him back," general Manager Steve Keim said in a statement, via the team's official website. "After speaking with him and his representatives, we decided that this move today makes the most sense for both the team and the player and allows each to keep all of its options open."

The release of Dockett leaves Larry Fitzgerald as the only remaining pick from Rod Graves' impressive 2004 draft haul that also includes active veterans Karlos Dansby and defensive end Antonio Smith.

