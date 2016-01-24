Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals' biggest stars fall flat in Carolina

Published: Jan 24, 2016 at 02:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

They can't blame Ryan Lindley this time.

With a trip to Super Bowl 50 hanging in the balance, the Cardinals' biggest stars imploded in their postseason rematch with the Panthers, ending in a 49-15 loss.

"Great players play great in big games," Arizona coach Bruce Arians said when he raved about Larry Fitzgerald's sterling performance last week. "And that's how you get to the Hall of Fame. Some guys shrivel in the moment, some guys flourish in the moment."

Carson Palmer was a legitimate MVP candidate this season. Patrick Peterson was the NFL's dominant lockdown cornerback. Fitzgerald has a strong argument as the greatest postseason receiver in history. All three shriveled in the moment.

The seven turnovers from Palmer and Peterson were the most by any team in a playoff game since the Packers' eight in a 2001 loss to the Rams.

"We just didn't play well enough," Arians said after the loss. "Our best players especially didn't play well enough."

Peterson's muffed punt was a critical gaffe, negating the Cardinals' momentum by blowing an opportunity to recover from an early 17-0 deficit.

Fitzgerald dropped two passes Sunday after flubbing just one on 268 targets over the past two years.

While those two perennial Pro Bowlers are certain to bounce back next season, it's fair to wonder how Palmer's postseason collapse will affect his confidence going forward.

Coming off a shaky start versus Green Bay in the Divisional Round, Palmer battled jitters again in Carolina, throwing four interceptions and losing two fumbles to the Panthers' opportunistic defense.

Palmer hasn't been the same since suffering an injury to the index finger of his throwing hand, posting a 56.7 completion rate, 5:7 TD-to-INT ratio and a 65.5 passer rating in the last three games compared to 64.7, 34:10 and 106.8 in his first 16 weeks of the season.

While the injury has altered his touch, this grisly performance was more mental than physical.

Palmer never bounced back from a disastrous two-play sequence early in the second quarter when he missed an open Andre Ellington on a simple dump-off pass and took a third-down sack, turning a field-goal opportunity into a lost fumble.

From that point on, Palmer grew more and more careless with the ball, throwing a series of passes up for grabs in tight coverage. It was fitting that Luke Kuechly ended any hopes of a Cardinals fourth-quarter comeback with a 22-yard pick six on a bad decision from Palmer.

It was just as fitting that Palmer uncorked his fourth and final interception two plays later, as Cam Newton exited the blowout to "MVP" chants from the home crowd.

Kuechly and the rest of Carolina's defense deserves credit for making Palmer's life miserable, but this wasn't just a disappointing outing. It was an epic meltdown with the potential to haunt Palmer in future playoff appearances.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Shanahan says QB Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with 49ers in 2022: 'There's a chance for anything'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says there's a chance for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to return in 2022 despite the team drafting Trey Lance. 
news

Dolphins claim running back Phillip Lindsay off waivers from Texans

Running back Philip Lindsay was claimed by the Miami Dolphins via waivers Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (knee) ruled out vs. Bills

Alvin Kamara has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus the Bills with a knee injury. This will be the third straight game Kamara has missed for the Saints.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shed light on his ailing toe when speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying that his injury in question is a "fractured toe."
news

Robert Saleh saw 'no risk' in trading for Joe Flacco: 'It was a no-brainer'

With Mike White and Josh Johnson each having performed admirably in relief of Zach Wilson, the Jets' trade for veteran backup Joe Flacco is puzzling to some. For New York head coach Robert Saleh, it was "an easy decision" to give up a sixth-round draft choice for the former Super Bowl winner. 
news

Week 12 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Vikings DE Everson Griffen exits home without incident following 911 call

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday afternoon that defensive end Everson Griffen peacefully exited his home without incident and was receiving care after police and team mental health professionals responded to a 911 call made by Griffen on Wednesday morning.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame reveals 26 semifinalists for Class of 2022

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed 26 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2022 on Wednesday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Nov. 24

The latest injury and roster news on Wednesday, including updates on Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and offensive tackle Tyron Smith ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving. 
news

Mike Tomlin: Ja'Marr Chase's drop in production a sign rookie has 'earned the respect' of defenses

Bengals rookie wideout ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ has cooled off following a scorching start to the 2021 season, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that Chase is experiencing what many young wideouts go through.
news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says 'tradition and history' won't factor into matchup with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel wants to squash any talk about facing his former coach Bill Belichick during Sunday's game in New England.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson lead Players of the Week

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor highlight the Week 11 Player of the Week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW