Arizona agrees to terms with OL Adam Snyder

Published: Mar 14, 2012 at 04:44 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with free agent offensive lineman Adam Snyder.

The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Snyder had spent all seven years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He can play both guard and tackle.

Snyder appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the NFC West champion 49ers last season, starting 13 of them at right guard.

The 30-year-old lineman has appeared in 107 NFL games, 69 as a starter, some at tackle and some at guard.

The Cardinals are in need of offensive linemen after releasing left tackle Levi Brown. Last year's starting right guard Brandon Keith is a free agent.

