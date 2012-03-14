Arizona agrees to terms with OL Adam Snyder

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with free agent offensive lineman Adam Snyder.
The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Snyder had spent all seven years of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. He can play both guard and tackle.
Snyder appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the NFC West champion 49ers last season, starting 13 of them at right guard.
The 30-year-old lineman has appeared in 107 NFL games, 69 as a starter, some at tackle and some at guard.
The Cardinals are in need of offensive linemen after releasing left tackle Levi Brown. Last year's starting right guard Brandon Keith is a free agent.