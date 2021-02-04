Arians 'wouldn't be surprised' by Brady extension: 'I think Tom's real happy with where he's at'

﻿Tom Brady﻿ spent Super Bowl week pondering playing beyond the age of 45. If he does, the QB will need a new contract.

TB12 is signed in Tampa through the 2021 season. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said that while he has nothing to do with contracts, he gets the sense that Brady would want to stick around.

"I don't have anything to do with contracts, so that would be a Jason (Licht) question," Arians said Thursday. "I think Tom's real happy with where he's at, and I wouldn't be surprised."

Brady seems comfortable in Tampa, especially as the Bucs made their run to Super Bowl LV. The 43-year-old continues to play at a high level, leading to considerations that he could play for several more years.

We've seen QBs flame out quickly in the past, but Brady is already at an unprecedented place in history, so nothing should surprise us when it comes to the G.O.A.T.

Given how the Bucs have structured their team, with young quality players littered throughout their roster, and done everything they can to make Brady happy -- signing Rob Gronkowski﻿, adding Antonio Brown﻿, etc. -- it's a marriage that seems to work. Who knows how the future will unfold. At the moment, Tampa has a good thing going.