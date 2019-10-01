Around the NFL

Arians wants Jameis Winston to keep playing 'fearless'

Published: Oct 01, 2019 at 01:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jameis Winston is starting to get comfortable in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new offense, and it's showing on the field.

The quarterback's massive day -- 385 yards on 28-of-41 passing, with 4 TDs, 1 INT, 120.5 passer rating -- helped power the Bucs to a road win over the Los Angeles Rams. It marked Winston's fifth career game with 4-plus TD passes and fifth game with 380-plus yards.

More importantly, Winston is stacking impressive performances. For the first time in his five-year NFL career, Winston earned 350-plus pass yards, 3-plus pass TD and a 110-plus passer rating in consecutive weeks.

"He is just growing in the offense," Arians said of Winston on Monday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't know if anybody's played better the last three weeks than he has."

In the past three weeks, Winston has thrown eight TDs to just two interceptions, one of the best stretches of his career.

Sunday, Winston threw with conviction in Sunday's 55-40 win over the L.A. Rams, finding Chris Godwin with a bevy of intermediate shots over the middle, and nailed Mike Evans in stride for a deep TD.

"You have to play fearless, and that's one of my biggest messages to Jameis," Arians said. "Throw it. Don't worry about it, just throw it."

With divisional tilts versus the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers on tap the next two weeks, Arians will need Winston continue his hot streak.

