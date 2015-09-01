Arians: Tyrann Mathieu my 'happiest draft choice'

Picked apart by draft experts as too small to play safety in the NFL and toting far too much off-the-field baggage, the 5-foot-9, 186-pound Mathieu sat and waited until Arizona used a third-round pick on him in 2013. That season, Arians and the Cardinals employed Mathieu creatively from the start. "Honey Badger" played all over the field and emerged as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate before a torn ACL deep-sixed his first taste of NFL action.