Around the NFL

Arians to John Brown fantasy owners: 'Tough sh--'

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 11:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When the Arizona Cardinals listed speedy wide receiver John Brown as "questionable" for Week 8 with a hamstring injury, the team's official website ran a Friday headline that read:

"John Brown Status Again Wait-And-See"

Although Brown was active in an emergency capacity Sunday, he didn't play a snap in the Cardinals' 34-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Bruce Arians explained Sunday night that Brown was "probably in the 85-to-90 percent range."

"At times when we were down, I thought he was going to call me," Brown said, via the team's official website. "I was prepared. I was riding that bike because I thought he was going to give me that call."

With a bye week to rest the hamstring and "get back to the old Smokey," everything is copacetic, right?

Wrong.

Brown caught flak in the fantasy football community for not lighting up the scoreboard, leaving a donut in many losing lineups this past weekend.

Rather than accepting their fate as the natural byproduct of a hobby based on a full-contact sport played by super-hero sized humans hurling themselves against each other for 60 minutes every week, a legion of immature fantasy heads have lashed out via Twitter, blaming Brown for their own lack of prudence.

When asked about upset fantasy owners on Monday, the notoriously blunt Arians responded, via the Arizona Republic: "Tough sh--."

Tasked with running the on-field component of a corporation valued at $1.54 billion, Arians has no skin in your fantasy game.

Nor does Brown, who has fielded a slew of tweets related to his absence:

This is a good time to review a few basic tenets for the well-adjusted fantasy head:

  1. Nobody cares about your fantasy football team. That includes football players doing everything in their power to shake an aggravating injury and rejoin their teammates for a playoff run. By all means, go win your league. Just don't harass the office's night janitor with details of every signing and trade that built your fairy-tale juggernaut.
  1. You signed up for fantasy football as a hobby that will enhance your enjoyment of the sport. You didn't sign up to ask other grown men or women how to run your imaginary football team for you. NFL.com's weekly fantasy rankings are freely available. A google search will turn up dozens of free "expert" rankings. Make your own educated decisions; don't pass the responsibility on to others.
  1. If you have begun to casually refer to other human beings as "shares" in your fake football portfolio, please cease and desist. Refer to point No. 1.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB ﻿Najee Harris﻿ to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.
news

Jaylon Smith switches to No. 9, first Cowboys player to wear it since Tony Romo

Jaylon Smith﻿ has a big jersey to fill for the Cowboys. The veteran LB switched from No. 54 to No. 9, which he sported at Notre Dame and in high school while Tony Romo donned it in Dallas. No Cowboys player has been issued the number since the QB-turned-broadcaster retired in 2017. 
news

Arthur Smith won't comment on Julio Jones' future with Falcons amid trade speculation

Falcons first-year coach Arthur Smith was not forthcoming when asked Tuesday for specifics regarding Jones' status with the team and conversations he has had with the All-Pro receiver.
news

Joe Burrow participates in Day 1 of Bengals OTAs

The Bengals began OTAs with full attendance. All eyes were on one player in particular. Joe Burrow participated in passing drills, marking his first on-field activity with the team since tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee last November.
news

NFL remembers George Floyd on one-year observance of his murder

Tuesday marks the one-year observance of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement, which inspired a social justice movement that swept across the country, the world and the NFL.
news

Buccaneers officially re-sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown passed his physical and signed the agreement he reached with the team last month, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report. The veteran wideout's one-year deal is worth up to $6.25 million, with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and a $2 million signing bonus.
news

Teddy Bridgewater: Comments about Panthers' practice habits 'taken out of context'

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater clarified statements he made critical of how Carolina practiced the two-minute and red zone offenses in 2020.
news

Derwin James returns to Chargers with overflowing optimism following knee injury

A lot has happened since ﻿Derwin James﻿ last suited up for the Chargers, and the safety has plenty to do to get up to speed. He started that process Monday, and his new coach liked what he saw.
news

Learning paramount for Rams QB Matthew Stafford in first OTAs with new club

In some ways, Matthew Stafford is starting over again in L.A. Thus, he's happy to be back on the practice field learning a new offense alongside new teammates with the Rams. "I'm just trying to learn as much as I possibly can," Stafford said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW