Around the NFL

Arians: Palmer overworked his arm before last season

Published: Jul 19, 2017 at 09:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Cardinals' disappointing showing in 2016 was a tale of two seasons for Carson Palmer.

By midseason, coach Bruce Arians felt compelled to defend his quarterback. Palmer was struggling behind an injury-ravaged offensive line while wideouts Michael Floyd and John Brown disappeared for long stretches. From Thanksgiving through the end of the season, though, Palmer had recaptured the form that had propelled him into the 2015 MVP race.

As it turns out, there was another reason for Palmer's early-season woes.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show last week, Arians revealed Palmer entered the season with fatigue in his throwing arm after overworking in the months leading up to September.

"He's one of the hardest working dudes I've ever been around, so we have to pull the reins back on him," Arians explained. "Last year, he came in to September, he had already wore his arm out by overthrowing all summer. We found a nice regimen, [and by] November and December he was playing as good as he's ever played."

Palmer acknowledged in May a new regimen was needed to adapt to his NFL twilight years.

"I don't think I've done a good job the last eight or nine years of my career," Palmer said at the time. "I've treated the last eight or nine years like I was 24, 25, 26, like the first eight or nine years of my career."

The regimen referenced by Arians included sitting out Wednesday practices down the stretch and curtailing Palmer's throwing in March and April.

By the time the Cardinals were wrapping up their offseason program in June, Arians was delighted to find Palmer's arm was "stronger than ever."

If Palmer follows an impressive offseason with a bounce-back campaign during the regular season, perhaps he'll forego the retirement dance next February.

"Every year's going to be another question at the end of the season how he feels," Arians told Eisen. "Competitively, he'll never quit. His wife will probably have to tell him this is it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 4 Thursday night inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar to perform at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
news

Von Miller on facing Ravens: Time for Broncos 'to show what we've got against a worthy opponent'

It's been a while since the Broncos were in a big game. They're in one this weekend against the Ravens and former MVP Lamar Jackson. It has Denver LB Von Miller telling his teammates "it's really like a playoff game."
news

Tom Brady on facing off against old Patriots friends: 'They know I want to kick their butt this week'

Tom Brady addressed his Sunday return to New England, a little over 24 hours after excerpts from a new book described a fractured relationship between the QB and Bill Belichick. TB12 dispelled that notion while offering his thoughts on his departure from the only team he'd ever known and how he's changed since then.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 30

Lamar Jackson's Wednesday absence now has an explanation. Ravens OC Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that is QB is dealing with a back issue and should be fine for Week 4.
news

Jalen Hurts: Miles Sanders has 'got to get his' in order for Eagles to be successful

Philadelphia's loss to Dallas on Monday night exposed a number of issues for the Eagles' offense, and none was greater than its disproportionate reliance on passing. Jalen Hurts knows Miles Sanders and the run game needs more love.
news

LeSean McCoy retiring after 12 seasons, signing one-day contract with Eagles

Shady is headed off into the sunset. ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, signing a one-day contract to do so as a member of the Eagles, the team announced Thursday.
news

Buccaneers activate WR Antonio Brown off COVID list ahead of return to New England

Antonio Brown is back in action for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay on Thursday announced it activated the veteran receiver from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Shanahan: Lance is 49ers' backup, Garoppolo 'playing very well' through three weeks

Trey Lance is QB2. Trey Lance is QB2. Repeat it as many times as necessary to make sure it sticks. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan would likely prefer you do that instead of asking another question about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo's job security, whether directly or indirectly.
news

Melvin Gordon: Broncos 'know we can be special' after 3-0 start

Denver is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season. Those Broncos were on their way down the mountain. Melvin Gordon believes these Broncos are just starting to climb it.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lead NFL Players of the Month

The NFL unveils its Players and Rookies of the Month for September. 
news

Matt Rhule: 'Can't replace' Christian McCaffrey, but offensive plan will be same with Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule clarified Wednesday that rookie running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ would get the start and the offense would have the same outlook as it did with Christian McCaffrey in the backfield. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW