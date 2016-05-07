Around the NFL

Arians on Nkemdiche: Stop 'killing people' in practice

Published: May 07, 2016 at 10:19 AM

Robert Nkemdiche has looked very good in initial practices with the Arizona Cardinals. Too good, in fact.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians had to tell Nkemdiche to turn things down a notch or two after the first-round pick started to get overly physical in rookie workouts.

"He was killing people in walk-through," Arians said, according to The Arizona Republic. "I had to slow him down. It's a walk-through, and he bench-pressed a lineman already."

As far as early dispatches from rookie camp go, this would probably best be described as a "good problem." Nkemdiche is a strong young man who is looking to make a positive first impression. We imagine Arians was secretly thrilled to see his young bull cause some havoc.

Then again, Arians is a practical man and these initial rookie practices are non-contact in nature. Nkemdiche has to play by the rules.

"If I get fined," he told Nkemdiche, "I'm taking it out of your check."

Nkemdiche can afford it. On Friday, the former Ole Miss standout signed a four-year contract worth $8.8 million, including a $4.4 million signing bonus.

We wrote earlier today that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott stands out as an early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Nkemdiche is high on our list on the defensive side of the ball. He's a young dynamic talent joining a defense loaded with playmakers.

The rich got richer in the desert.

