Arians on fixing NFL's catch rule: Use 'common sense'

"...You don't talk about tight ends (anymore). You're looking at either a Y or an F, and that's the way we talk about them. You're either an inline guy who usually lacks the skill set to be a pass catcher. It's a tough overachiever that's physical at the point of attack. And then you have the guy who can flex and is essentially a big wide receiver. So the guy who can do it all generally doesn't exist anymore. There are a few guys that can do both, but very rare. And the perception around the league is when you see some of these tight ends that are great pass catchers people think they're functional in the run game, when you watch tape they're really not. You see guys at the point of attack having a very difficult time."