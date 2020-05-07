Arians: 'It was really Tom' who got Gronk to Bucs

"It was really Tom," Arians said Thursday on NFL Live, via ESPN.com's Jenna Laine. "Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that he wanted to come back. And he was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us. So [general manager] Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he's working out, he's in great shape and he's raring to go. So we're really looking forward to getting on the practice field."